Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Heritage Insurance worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,572. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $370.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

