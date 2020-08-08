Foundry Partners LLC Sells 15,118 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of II-VI worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of II-VI by 40.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,158 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,619. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.