Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of HCI Group worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HCI Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 84,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,835. HCI Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

