Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Universal Electronics worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Universal Electronics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 46.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,219. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $676.59 million, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

