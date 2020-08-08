Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,254 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $61,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $4,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,154 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,242. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

TNDM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,836. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.47 and a beta of 0.56. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $110.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.