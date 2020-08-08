Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

A number of analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

CTLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 67,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.27, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

