Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Five9 by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $2,243,108.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,783 shares of company stock worth $12,612,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.