Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Silicom worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Silicom by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SILC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

SILC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 million, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

