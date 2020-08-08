Fountain Price Tops $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Fountain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $48,741.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

