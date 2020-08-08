Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities lowered Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $111.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,454,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 606,497 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

