Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.57. The company had a trading volume of 706,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

