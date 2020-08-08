Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,910,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 166,311 shares of company stock worth $3,873,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,428,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 638,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 535,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,502,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDP opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

