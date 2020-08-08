Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of FRPT opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. Freshpet has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.40 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $186,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,623 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,069.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,449 shares of company stock worth $4,904,480. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

