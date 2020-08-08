Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.13. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 6,519 shares trading hands.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

