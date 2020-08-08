Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RESI traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 716,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $519.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.53. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other Front Yard Residential news, CAO Rene Dittrich acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 820,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,026 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 107.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

