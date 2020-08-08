Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor makes up 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 2.77% of Frontdoor worth $104,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,557,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 59,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FTDR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 622,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,507. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 81.77% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.