Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

