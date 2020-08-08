Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62, approximately 3,964 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

