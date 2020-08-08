Function X (FX) Hits Market Cap of $19.51 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Function X has a market cap of $19.51 million and approximately $208,246.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035514 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,640.77 or 0.99430178 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001784 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00161688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004714 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,035,430 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

