Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, 33,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 35,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Funding Circle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.