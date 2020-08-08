Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,095.40

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,095.40 and traded as high as $1,100.00. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at $1,080.00, with a volume of 30,682 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,095.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,045.85.

In other news, insider David R. W. Potter purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,084 ($13.34) per share, with a total value of £292.68 ($360.18).

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

