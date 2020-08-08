FunFair (FUN) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and $1.25 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and ABCC. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, C2CX, Radar Relay, ABCC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

