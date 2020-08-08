FunFair Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, OKEx and C2CX. FunFair has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00108921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.01975998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00194424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111193 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Vebitcoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, C2CX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

