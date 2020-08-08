Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.83 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and $2.24 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00004791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,507,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,937,996 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

