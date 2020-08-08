FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits One Day Volume of $2,360.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $9,203.93 and approximately $2,360.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00064660 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00276625 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039331 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008668 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

