FuzeX Achieves Market Cap of $491,003.50 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $491,003.50 and $2,886.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.01971533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00110769 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinbe, CoinBene, Token Store, Livecoin, IDEX, CPDAX, COSS, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

