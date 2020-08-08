FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Hits $499,680.11

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $499,680.11 and $171.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001597 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000519 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 494,075,090 coins and its circulating supply is 474,101,850 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars.

