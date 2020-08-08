Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.67. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 8,893 shares.

Get Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $51,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,828 shares of company stock valued at $196,868 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 387,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.