Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Galileo Resources PLC (LON:GLR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.88. Galileo Resources shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 5,136,077 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.58.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

