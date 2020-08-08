GAMB Hits Market Capitalization of $875,670.59 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. GAMB has a total market cap of $875,670.59 and approximately $32,322.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, GAMB has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.79 or 0.04996176 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013650 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB's official website is gamb.io. GAMB's official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

