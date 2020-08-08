GAPS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $456,485.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. GAPS has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $456,485.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00004392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, GAPS has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,721.17 or 0.99627867 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000735 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00162081 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000354 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

