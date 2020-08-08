Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.70

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.70 and traded as high as $33.19. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 1,848,024 shares.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Gardner Denver to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 72,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,879,000.

Gardner Denver Company Profile (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.