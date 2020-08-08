Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $17.72 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00014897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00108921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.01975998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00194424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111193 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

