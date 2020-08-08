GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 20.30%.

GLOG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 650,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $308.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.38. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOG shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

