GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.47

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.47 and traded as low as $116.00. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $115.60, with a volume of 275,356 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.76. The company has a current ratio of 434.82, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

