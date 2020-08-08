Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

