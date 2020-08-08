Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $180,689.35 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Gems has a market cap of $180,689.35 and $1,230.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Over the last week, Gems has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.01969770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00110382 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

