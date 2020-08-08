General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Increased by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.57.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

