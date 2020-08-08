General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,220. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

