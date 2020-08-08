General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Motors by 238.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

