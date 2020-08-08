General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424,753 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 6.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.44% of General Motors worth $166,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,033,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $40.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

