Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $734.70

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $734.70 and traded as high as $741.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $734.00, with a volume of 16,011 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 700.72. The stock has a market cap of $897.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.87.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

