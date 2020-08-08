GenesisX Achieves Market Cap of $29,915.59 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $29,915.59 and approximately $84.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,648,467 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

