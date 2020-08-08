Genmab A/S (GMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

