Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Up 13.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)’s share price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Geodrill from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

