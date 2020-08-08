GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.

NYSE GPRK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,024. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $592.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

