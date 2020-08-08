Giant Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,014.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $263,824.94 and approximately $9,014.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including $10.42, $18.98, $20.33 and $13.92. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00449300 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015090 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003503 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013693 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,115,606 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $18.98, $13.92, $33.89, $50.68, $7.59, $20.33, $70.83, $24.71, $10.42, $11.91 and $5.63. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

