Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 8,065,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of -288.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.