Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,440 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $79,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,065,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,941. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of -288.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

