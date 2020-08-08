GINcoin (GIN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $7,597.82 and $4.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,747.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.87 or 0.03369950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.02619081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00494858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00799810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00796224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059362 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00016626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

